Direct missile hit in Tel Aviv leaves one dead, dozens of buildings damaged

An intact Iranian missile struck Tel Aviv , killing a live-in caregiver, in what the Home Front Command said was the only fatal direct hit so far in Operation Roaring Lion .

The caregiver, who was assisting an elderly woman, was killed at the scene Saturday when the missile hit an older residential building whose designated protected spaces are public shelters rather than in-building safe rooms.

1 View gallery The scene of the fall in Tel Aviv ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson )

Tel Aviv city officials said municipal representatives arrived shortly after the strike and set up an assistance center near the impact site, where community and social services teams provided initial aid to residents.

More than 200 residents were evacuated from the area and housed in three hotels nearby. About 40 buildings have been inspected so far. One was declared unfit for habitation, 29 sustained property damage without significant structural impact and 10 suffered minor damage such as broken shutters.

The Home Front Command said Iran has so far launched several hundred missiles toward Israel and other countries in the region. Unlike Operation Rising Lion, when barrages of 20 to 30 missiles were fired in organized waves followed by hourslong pauses, the current campaign has featured a steady trickle of launches toward Israel’s home front.

An official said the largest recent barrage consisted of only several dozen missiles, roughly a third or a quarter of the largest salvos during Operation Rising Lion. “We saw three missiles, and after 10 minutes another three,” the official said, noting that the pattern has caused confusion in some areas.

The Home Front Command said it has identified cluster munitions similar to those seen in the previous campaign. “The damage is relatively limited compared to the larger missiles, but it is important to take cover and follow instructions,” officials said. They also warned of falling interceptor debris, “which is like minibuses falling from the sky.”

According to the official, most of the launches have originated from western Iran. “In the coming days, we will increase joint operational and offensive activity with the Americans against these launch threats,” he said.