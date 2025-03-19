'IDF will escalate operations in Gaza if needed'

If Hamas continues to refuse to release hostages, Israel will be forced to expand its military operation in the Gaza Strip, according to Jonathan Conricus, a senior fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies and a former IDF spokesperson.

He told ILTV News that this escalation will include “enhanced aerial attacks on Hamas infrastructure and targets, personnel and locations, and special forces and ground forces that will maneuver inside the Gaza Strip, searching for hostages and trying to launch hostage release operations and, of course, targeting Hamas, their senior leadership, their infrastructure, and really their centers of gravity.”

