Houthi ballistic missile targeting Israel intercepted

Sirens activated across central Israel, the Jerusalem area and parts of the West Bank; missile fire comes after US attack on Houthi fuel port

ynet|
Sirens were activated early on Friday across central Israel, the Jerusalem area and parts of the West Bank, after the Houthi rebels fired a ballistic missile at Israel. The IDF said it intercepted the missile outside Israeli airspace.
No injuries or damage were reported.
Houthi missile intercepted Houthi missile intercepted
Houthi missile intercepted
Sirens across central Israel amid Houthi missile attack Sirens across central Israel amid Houthi missile attack
Sirens across central Israel amid Houthi missile attack
(Telegram )
התקיפה האמריקנית בנמל ראס עיסא בתימןהתקיפה האמריקנית בנמל ראס עיסא בתימן
US attacks the Houthi fuel port on Thursday
(Al Manar)
The missile fire follows one of the heaviest American attacks on Houthi targets overnight. The U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said late on Thursday that it had "destroyed" the fuel port at Ras Isa near Houdeida port to eliminate this source of fuel for the Iran-backed Houthi terrorists.
US strikes Houthi fuel port at Ras Isa on Thursday

According to reports at least 38 people were killed in the attack including port staff and emergency teams and over 100 were hurt. Yemen media showed huge fire balls at the port.
