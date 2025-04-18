Houthi ballistic missile targeting Israel intercepted

Sirens were activated early on Friday across central Israel, the Jerusalem area and parts of the West Bank, after the Houthi rebels fired a ballistic missile at Israel. The IDF said it intercepted the missile outside Israeli airspace.
No injuries or damage were reported.
The missile fire follows one of the heaviest American attacks on Houthi targets overnight. The U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said late on Thursday that it had "destroyed" the fuel port at Ras Isa near Houdeida port to eliminate this source of fuel for the Iran-backed Houthi terrorists.
According to reports at least 38 people were killed in the attack including port staff and emergency teams and over 100 were hurt. Yemen media showed huge fire balls at the port.