Houthi ballistic missile targeting Israel intercepted

Sirens were activated early on Friday across central Israel, the Jerusalem area and parts of the West Bank, after the Houthi rebels fired a ballistic missile at Israel. The IDF said it intercepted the missile outside Israeli airspace.

