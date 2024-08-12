Israeli hurt in attack by terrorist freed in hostage deal

A 60-year-old Israeli was seriously wounded in a terror attack in the West Bank city of Qalqilya on Monday evening. He was there to repair his car although Israelis are forbidden from entering the city which is under Palestinian Authority control.

At least two other Palestinians were also hurt in the gunfire and the terrorist was shot and killed after troops chased him down.

3 View gallery IDF troops on the West Bank, file ( Photo: IDF )

According to the military, the injured man was first taken to a city hospital and after his condition was stable, he was transferred for further treatment to the Meir Medical Center in Kfar Saba. The hospital said he was in serious but stable condition.

The terrorist was identified as Tariq Ziad Abed el Rahum Daud, who was released from prison in November as part of the deal with Hamas to release some of the women and children hostages abducted on October 7.

3 View gallery Tariq Ziad Abed el Rahum Daud

The attack came one day after the murder of 23-year-old Yonatan Deutsch in a terror attack in the Jordan Valley. Another man was moderately hurt in the attack.

3 View gallery Yonatan Deutsch

The terror squad that opened fire on the two men from a passing car, was still at large and the IDF was conducting a manhunt to apprehend them.