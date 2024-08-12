Israeli hurt in attack by terrorist freed in hostage deal

The terrorist is hunted down by troops and shot; wounded entered the Palestinian city of Qalqilya to repair his car when attacked; is first treated in a city hospital before being transferred to Israel in stable but serious condition

Elisha Ben Kimon, Yoav Zitun, Einav Halabi|
A 60-year-old Israeli was seriously wounded in a terror attack in the West Bank city of Qalqilya on Monday evening. He was there to repair his car although Israelis are forbidden from entering the city which is under Palestinian Authority control.
At least two other Palestinians were also hurt in the gunfire and the terrorist was shot and killed after troops chased him down.
תיעוד מפעילות הכוחות ברחבי יהודה ושומרוןתיעוד מפעילות הכוחות ברחבי יהודה ושומרון
IDF troops on the West Bank, file
(Photo: IDF)
According to the military, the injured man was first taken to a city hospital and after his condition was stable, he was transferred for further treatment to the Meir Medical Center in Kfar Saba. The hospital said he was in serious but stable condition.
The terrorist was identified as Tariq Ziad Abed el Rahum Daud, who was released from prison in November as part of the deal with Hamas to release some of the women and children hostages abducted on October 7.
טארק זיאד עבד אל-רחים דאודטארק זיאד עבד אל-רחים דאוד
Tariq Ziad Abed el Rahum Daud
The attack came one day after the murder of 23-year-old Yonatan Deutsch in a terror attack in the Jordan Valley. Another man was moderately hurt in the attack.
יהונתן דויטש ז"ל, הנרצח מפיגוע הירי בצומת מחולהיהונתן דויטש ז"ל, הנרצח מפיגוע הירי בצומת מחולה
Yonatan Deutsch
The terror squad that opened fire on the two men from a passing car, was still at large and the IDF was conducting a manhunt to apprehend them.
