Tajik national arrested in Israel for allegedly spying for Iran during war

The Defense Ministry, Israel Police and Shin Bet security agency said Thursday that prosecutors had filed a declaration ahead of an indictment against Behrouz Sobrigon, a foreign national from Tajikistan who holds a Russian passport, after he was arrested last month on suspicion of carrying out security-related missions for Iranian intelligence officials.

According to the investigation, Sobrigon had been in contact with a foreign Iranian agent since January, with most of his activity taking place during Operation Rising Lion, when he allegedly sought to help Iran achieve operational gains and advance its objectives against Israel.

Tajik national arrested in Israel for allegedly spying for Iran ( Photo: Shutterstock )

Authorities said the initial approach to the suspect appeared to be an innocent job offer, but that he quickly understood he was dealing with an Iranian agent and nevertheless continued the contact.

The missions he allegedly carried out for the Iranian handler included documenting and sending the locations of Iranian missile impact sites during Operation Rising Lion, providing the location of the Azrieli Towers, photographing Haifa Port and attempting to photograph a sensitive security facility in northern Israel.

Authorities also said Sobrigon actively helped recruit additional people to carry out missions on behalf of Iranian officials.