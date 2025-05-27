Chaos erupts at Gaza aid site as crowds overwhelm distribution efforts

A newly established food distribution center in the Tel al-Sultan neighborhood of Rafah descended into chaos Tuesday, hours after opening, as hundreds of Palestinians overwhelmed the site. According to reports from Gaza, the surge prompted American aid workers to withdraw from the location.

Israeli officials contended that local residents did not loot the facility. However, eyewitness accounts and representatives from the U.S.-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) confirmed that remaining aid packages were taken during the disorder.

Palestinian masses breach a humanitarian aid distribution center in Rafah, southern Gaza

A Gaza-based source told Ynet that due to the large crowd at the aid distribution point, GHF security personnel fled. The source added that the site was destroyed, fencing was torn down and an Israeli combat helicopter fired warning shots to disperse the crowd. All aid packages, tables and chairs were taken, and the American staff evacuated the area.

Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play : https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store : https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv

An Israeli official claimed that the American workers fired warning shots to repel intruders and regain control, claiming that IDF forces also fired warning shots. A security source noted that the crowd entered a restricted area, prompting the Americans to retreat and fire into the air to restore order. The official asserted that no goods were looted, contradicting the GHF's claims.

Lines at the distribution center before the chaos

8 View gallery Chaos erupts at the Tel al-Sultan humanitarian aid distribution point in Rafah, Gaza

8 View gallery Climbing the berm during the breach

GHF representatives said that operations proceeded as planned for most of the day. Toward the end of the day, approximately 100 Palestinians breached the distribution centers. They noted that this scenario had been anticipated and rehearsed by American forces. To prevent casualties, the team allowed the crowd to take the remaining daily supplies. Several warning shots were fired during the incident.

The GHF reported that residents experienced delays accessing the site due to roadblocks erected by Hamas. The foundation confirmed that the team withdrew "proactively" and permitted a small group of residents to safely receive aid and disperse, following the foundation's protocol to prevent injuries.

Over 8,000 food parcels handed out

One Palestinian who entered the Rafah distribution center posted a photo of a pack of cigarettes he managed to grab—cigarettes have not been available in Gaza for months due to the blockade.

IDF footage of the Tel al-Sultan distribution center ( Video: IDF )

8 View gallery ( Photo: AFP )

8 View gallery ( Photo: AFP )

GHF officials said that operations are set to resume Wednesday, emphasizing the professionalism of their ground teams and their ability to manage the operation while exposing Hamas’ loss of control in the area. According to the organization, 8,000 aid packages were handed out on Tuesday. Officials estimated that each food parcel can sustain five and a half people for three and a half days, totaling approximately 462,000 meals.

The chaos unfolded at the Tel al-Sultan center, one of two new locations that opened Tuesday. These centers were launched under a new model aimed at preventing Hamas from seizing humanitarian supplies. Their opening was delayed several times—initially planned for Sunday, then Monday—due to logistical challenges faced by the American aid team. The center eventually opened Tuesday afternoon.

Even before the breach, reports from the ground described widespread chaos. Samir Zareb, a Gaza resident who arrived at the Tel al-Sultan site, told a local journalist that the scene was chaotic and lacked an organized system. Dozens rushed to claim distribution coupons unchecked, resulting in some receiving multiple aid parcels while others got nothing. Zareb noted that the situation was especially difficult for the elderly. “People stormed the coupons—they just want to eat,” he said. “Some haven’t had bread or flour in three months. This isn’t a solution—it’s chaos.”

8 View gallery Palestinian opens relief package in Rafah ( Photo: AFP )

8 View gallery ( Photo: AFP )

8 View gallery ( Photo: AFP )

The distributed packages included pasta, flour, tahini, rice, pasta sauce, fava beans, tea, biscuits and more. The GHF said operations began at 9:30 a.m. The company also reported that Hamas erected a checkpoint to block access to the site, but hours later, Palestinians managed to bypass it.

Earlier, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich called the scenes from Gaza a “turning point in the war,” adding, “Better late than never.” Hamas’ interior ministry, meanwhile, warned that Israel could use the aid centers for intelligence purposes and urged residents to act responsibly and avoid attacking aid convoys.

Hamas-affiliated media did not publish any images or updates from the opening of the distribution centers.