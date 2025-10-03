Munich Airport flights disrupted by mysterious drones; Russia suspected

, mysterious drones on Thursday night disrupted operations at Munich’s Franz Josef Strauss Airport, forcing more than 30 flights to be canceled or diverted at the height of the city’s annual Oktoberfest. Operations resumed after several hours.

