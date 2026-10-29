Trump receives rare Iran strike briefing as US weighs renewed war

The top U.S. military commander in the Middle East presented President Donald Trum p with options for renewed strikes against Iran during an unusual face-to-face meeting at the White House on Thursday, as Washington considers launching another major military campaign against Tehran, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing U.S. officials and others with direct knowledge of the discussions.

Adm. Brad Cooper, commander of U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM), was joined by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Dan Caine and other Cabinet officials. The meeting also covered matters beyond Iran, according to the report.

Gallery CENTCOM chief briefs Trump on Iran attack plans as tensions rise ( Photo: shutterstock, AP/Alex Brandon, AP/Francisco Seco )

Cooper rarely briefs Trump in person, making Thursday's meeting particularly significant as the U.S. military prepares for the possibility of renewed fighting. The admiral previously met Trump in July, when he joined Hegseth and Caine aboard Air Force One in Delaware. The Journal said the unusual visit could indicate that Washington is moving closer to significant military operations.

The meeting followed discussions at the White House on Wednesday, when senior military officers met Vice President JD Vance. At the same time, the administration has continued efforts to reopen diplomatic channels with Tehran. The Journal previously reported that Vance had reached out to a senior Iranian hardliner in an attempt to revive negotiations.

The diplomatic contacts are taking place alongside preparations for a possible military confrontation. According to earlier reporting by the Journal, Trump administration officials have advised Arab Gulf countries to prepare for a short but intense military campaign following the U.S. midterm elections next week.

Adm. Brad Cooper, commander of U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) ( Photo: AP/ Manuel Balce Ceneta )

The Pentagon has also increased its military presence and defensive capabilities in the Middle East in recent weeks, sending additional air defense systems, ammunition and supplies to the region. U.S. forces have been relocated from certain bases considered particularly vulnerable to Iranian retaliation, according to the report.

Trump himself raised the possibility of renewed military action during a rally last week, referring to the major U.S.-Israeli bombing campaign against Iran earlier this year, known as Operation Epic Fury.

"We may do another little Epic Fury," Trump said. "Or they'll agree."

Iran, meanwhile, has warned both publicly and through private diplomatic communications that it would respond to any new American attack by striking U.S. military positions and targets in Gulf countries.

According to the Journal, Tehran has also resumed producing ballistic missiles using components stored in underground facilities and intensified efforts to target American personnel stationed across the Middle East.

The possibility of another military campaign has raised concerns among some lawmakers in Washington. Sen. Chris Murphy, a Connecticut Democrat who said he had previously received classified briefings on some of the planning, sharply criticized the prospect of renewed hostilities.

Speaking Wednesday at the Middle East Institute, Murphy described the plans as "insane."

"It will lead to devastating escalation and the likely destruction of our commitment to the rule of law," he said.