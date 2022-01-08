Channels
ynetnews on Facebookynetnews on Twitter
Weather:
20C
מהומות בקזחסטן
Security forces in Almaty
Photo: AFP
Lavan Kojiashvili

Israeli national killed in Kazakhstan riots, Foreign Ministry says

Officials say 21-years-old Israeli citizen and Kazakhstan resident Lavan Kojiashvili was reportedly shot and killed near his home in the city of Almaty; ' No one knows who fired, whether local forces or protestors,' says family member

Ynet, News agencies |
Published: 01.08.22, 12:56
In Israeli national living in Kazakhstan was shot dead in the violent riots that have engulfed the Central Asian nation in recent days, the Foreign Ministry confirmed on Saturday.
  • Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

    • Dozens of people have died and public buildings across Kazakhstan have been ransacked and torched over the past week in the worst violence experienced in the country, a major oil and uranium producer, since it became independent in the early 1990s as the Soviet Union collapsed.
    3 צפייה בגלריה
    לבן קוג׳יאשוילי קזחסטן שוטרים בעיר אלמטי הפגנות    לבן קוג׳יאשוילי קזחסטן שוטרים בעיר אלמטי הפגנות
    Lavan Kojiashvili
    (Photo: EPA, Courtesy)
    The victim was identified as 21-years-old Lavan Kojiashvili, and he had reportedly been shot and killed near his home in Almaty by unidentified gunmen who fired at the vehicle he was driving in.
    According to the family, Kojiashvili had been living in Kazakhstan for the past few years, and had not taken part in the riots, which were allegedly sparked by a fuel price hike but swelled into a broad movement against the current Russian-backed president.
    "Right next to his house, a bundle of shots was fired at his vehicle. No one knows who fired - whether local forces or the protesters. Apparently they fired at his vehicle," said Rostislav Edelstein, a relative of Kojiashvili.
    3 צפייה בגלריה
    מהומות בקזחסטן    מהומות בקזחסטן
    Security forces in Almaty
    (Photo: AFP)
    The government added that they are currently working with local authorities to bring Kojiashvili's remains to Israel for burial.
    The Foreign Ministry issued a travel warning on January 6, advising any and all Israelis to avoid traveling to Kazakhstan.
    Authorities in Kazakhstan, meanwhile, reported that security forces reclaimed the streets of Almaty with the help of Russian-led troops on Friday, following days of violence and destruction.
    3 צפייה בגלריה
    בניין עיריית אלמטי ב קזחסטן אחרי שהוצת על יד מפגינים ב מהומות במדינה    בניין עיריית אלמטי ב קזחסטן אחרי שהוצת על יד מפגינים ב מהומות במדינה
    A building torched by protestors in the Kazakh city of Almaty
    (Photo: Reuters)
    Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, on his part, said in a televised address on Friday that he had ordered his troops to shoot to kill to put down the countrywide uprising, which he blamed on "foreign-trained terrorists."
    Talkbacks for this article 0