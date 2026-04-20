These are the events scheduled for Memorial Day for fallen soldiers and victims of terror attacks

Memorial Day for Israel’s fallen soldiers and victims of terror attacks will begin Monday at 4 p.m. with a ceremony at Yad Labanim in Jerusalem, attended by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana and Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion. At 8 p.m., a one-minute siren will sound to mark the start of Memorial Day, and Israel will pause in remembrance of the fallen.
Immediately after the siren, the state ceremony will be held at the Western Wall plaza, attended by President Isaac Herzog, Defense Minister Israel Katz and IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir. At 9 p.m., the “Songs in Their Memory” event, pre-recorded without an audience, will be broadcast across various platforms. The event is a joint initiative of the National Insurance Institute, the Knesset and the Defense Ministry.
Tomorrow at 8:30 a.m., a roll call of the fallen will take place at the Hall of Remembrance for Israel’s Fallen on Mount Herzl, attended by Defense Minister Katz. At 11 a.m., a two-minute siren will sound, followed immediately by the central state memorial ceremony at the Hall of Remembrance on Mount Herzl, attended by Herzog, Netanyahu, Ohana and Supreme Court President Yitzhak Amit. At the same time, memorial ceremonies will be held at military cemeteries throughout the country.
At 11:02 a.m., a state memorial ceremony for those who died during illegal immigration efforts to Mandatory Palestine will be held at the Clandestine Immigration and Naval Museum in Haifa. At 1 p.m., the state ceremony for victims of terror attacks will take place on Mount Herzl, also attended by the country’s leaders. At 4 p.m., a memorial ceremony for members of the pre-state undergrounds and those executed by British authorities will be held in Acre.
At 7:45 p.m., the torch-lighting ceremony on Mount Herzl will begin, concluding Memorial Day events and opening the celebrations for Israel’s 78th Independence Day.