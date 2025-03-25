No point in Gaza war if not focused, effective, limited in time, US official says

American officials believe that although Israel is justified in renewing its war against Hamas, after negotiations to bring about the release of hostages have stalled but it must be focused and effective. "We don't have all the time in the world," one official said.
Israelis who spoke with the officials said they understood that Israel had American backing to continue the fighting in Gaza but not indefinitely. A military offensive during negotiations does have an effect, but "there is no sense in dragging it out without reason. Israel's government must admit its credit from the administration is limited."
Another American official said U.S. President Donald Trump was determined to secure a deal with Saudi Arabia and "would not allow Israel to destroy it." He said the clock was running out. The official also commented on statements made by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's far-right coalition partners, ministers Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich. "They don't know how to read the geo-political map, he said. "They don't understand where they are."
After Netanyahu successfully passed a budget on Tuesday, securing his government's continued rule and relieving some of the internal political pressure on him, the Americans expect him to move toward a deal with Hamas.
Sources around the prime minister said the budget vote had nothing to do with the hostage negotiation and that Israel continues to support U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff's proposal that would see all of the prisoners released in two phases.
Egypt continued to promote its proposal that would see Hamas release five live hostages, including American Edan Alexander, in exchange for a seven-week truce, a renewal of humanitarian aid deliveries to the Strip and the release of hundreds of Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails.
The Egyptians were reportedly putting pressure on Hamas, including threats to expel the prisoners who were released during the cease-fire and were in Egypt. Israeli officials said they have not received any proposal from Egypt