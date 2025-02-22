US Christian leaders to sign resolution backing Israeli sovereignty in Judea and Samaria

American Christian Leaders for Israel (ACLI) at the National Religious Broadcasters (NRB) convention will sign a resolution this week reaffirming the Jewish people’s right to Judea and Samaria (the West Bank).

The resolution, set to be formally released on February 25 in Dallas, Texas, follows a similar declaration by the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC). It also comes ahead of an expected announcement by U.S. President Donald Trump within the next two weeks.

Earlier this month, during a press conference in Washington with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump said he would make an announcement regarding Israeli annexation of the West Bank in about four weeks. After meeting with Jordan’s King Abdullah II, Trump told reporters who asked about his stance on the issue, “That’s going to work out very well… work out automatically.”

The ACLI resolution affirms the importance of Jewish sovereignty over the region.

“We reaffirm the Jewish people’s inalienable right to the Biblical Heartland of Israel and reject all efforts—both from the United States and the international community—to pressure the Jewish people to relinquish their ancestral homeland in Judea and Samaria,” the resolution states.

It also highlights the positive impact of Jewish presence in the region, citing contributions to religious freedom, the protection of historical sites, and improved living conditions for all residents.

As part of this initiative, ACLI is urging its members to reject any international efforts to pressure Israel into giving up control of Judea and Samaria.

The resolution will be signed by ACLI members, a network of around 3,000 Christian pastors and organizational leaders, including the NRB. It will also be presented to Trump.

“We recognize the undeniable biblical and historical ties of the Jewish people to this land and have consistently brought this issue to the attention of our members, elected officials, the media, and corporate America,” said NRB CEO Troy Miller. “We reaffirm our commitment to standing with Israel against any challenge to its rightful sovereignty.”

Dr. Susan Michael, director of ACLI and president of the International Christian Embassy Jerusalem’s U.S. branch (ICEJ-USA), added: “This resolution is a crucial affirmation of the Jewish people’s undeniable connection to the biblical heartland. At a time when Israel’s sovereignty is under relentless attack, it is vital that we stand firm in recognizing Israelis’ historical, legal, and moral rights to their ancestral homeland. Any decision involving the destiny of Judea and Samaria must be made by Israel with no pressure from the U.S. or the international community."

Similarly, at CPAC, held from February 19 to 22, a statement of support for Israel was read by CPAC Board Member K.T. McFarland on February 20. The organization acknowledged the presence of representatives from Jewish communities in the biblical heartland and declared, “We believe all these areas are integral parts of Israel. The United States of America and her allies should recognize Israel’s sovereignty over these lands.”

CPAC took place at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in Maryland and welcomed top conservative political and cultural figures, including Vice President J.D. Vance and Elon Musk.

“Everywhere I go, Bible-believing Christians are speaking about the real possibility of Israeli sovereignty in Judea and Samaria,” said Josh Reinstein, president of the Israel Allies Foundation. “With President Trump’s statement on the issue only a week or two away, many Christians believe they could be witnessing the fulfillment of biblical prophecy yet again.”

Trump first raised the idea of supporting annexation during his first term, largely influenced by then-U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman. Just as Israel was poised to move forward, the decision was delayed as part of an agreement with the United Arab Emirates, which became the Abraham Accords. The agreement included a three-year delay on discussions about annexation, which has since expired.