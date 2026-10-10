Thousands protest Israel in London, demand release of convicted Palestinian leader Marwan Barghouti

Thousands of pro-Palestinian demonstrators marched through central London on Saturday, three days after the third anniversary of the October 7 Hamas massacre, calling for sanctions against Israel and demanding the release of convicted Palestinian terrorist Marwan Barghouti from an Israeli prison.

The demonstration, billed as the "National March for Palestine," was part of a Global Day of Action organized by pro-Palestinian groups staging coordinated protests around the world.

A giant banner supporting convicted terrorist Marwan Barghouti at a pro-Palestinian rally attended by thousands in London

Demonstrators waved Palestinian flags, wore red and green clothing and carried placards reading "Stop Arming Israel," "Sanctions on Israel Now," "Free Palestine," "End the Genocide in Gaza," "Ceasefire Now" and "Get Israel Out of British Politics."

One of the most prominent displays was a giant banner calling for the release of Barghouti, a senior Fatah figure serving five consecutive life sentences and an additional 40 years in an Israeli prison for terrorist attacks that killed five Israelis and wounded numerous others.

Gallery Pro-Palestinian protesters in London ( Photo: JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP )

Footage circulating on social media showed protesters unfurling the large banner during the march. Another participant was seen carrying a portrait of former Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, who was killed in February during Operation Roaring Lion.

Barghouti, a prominent figure in the Palestinian national movement, has been described by some Western supporters as a Palestinian equivalent of Nelson Mandela. However, an Israel Prison Service report previously obtained by ynet and Yedioth Ahronoth described him as a dangerous prisoner who continues to promote efforts to unite Hamas and Fatah under his leadership while conveying violent messages from prison.

According to previous reports, Hamas demanded Barghouti's release during recent hostage negotiations, but Israel rejected the request.

( Photo: JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP )

A separate pro-Israel counterdemonstration was held in London, where participants carried signs calling on authorities to take action against antisemitism, including one urging police to "Start policing hatred of Jews."

Similar anti-Israel demonstrations took place in Berlin and the southern Italian city of Naples.

At the Berlin protest, demonstrators displayed a banner titled "The Cities of Palestine Before Colonialism," featuring a map of Israel in which Hebrew city names had been crossed out and replaced with Arabic names.

Pro-Palestinian protesters in Berlin ( Photo: Adam BERRY / AFP )

Among the examples was Jerusalem, whose Hebrew name was removed and replaced with "Al-Quds," the city's Arabic name.