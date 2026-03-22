Man killed in rocket strike from Lebanon on vehicle in northern border community

A civilian was killed Sunday morning when a projectile fired from Lebanon struck a vehicle in Kibbutz Misgav Am near the northern border, emergency services said.

Magen David Adom teams who were dispatched to the scene pronounced the man dead after extracting him from the vehicle. No air raid siren sounded in the community prior to the launch.

1 View gallery Misgav Am

While rescue teams were operating at the scene, another siren warning of additional fire from Lebanon was activated.

Emergency responders arriving at the scene found two vehicles engulfed in flames. IDF said it had identified fire from Lebanese territory toward a community along the northern border. “There is damage and casualties. The incident is under review,” the military spokesperson said.

Magen David Adom emergency medics Taysir Subh and Safa Abu Rafia said they saw two burning vehicles upon arrival. “During firefighting operations, we identified a man in the driver’s seat. He had no signs of life, and we were forced to pronounce him dead,” they said.

The Upper Galilee Regional Council told residents that more than one impact had been reported inside the kibbutz and that security forces were handling the incident.

Police said officers from the northern district, Border Police units and bomb disposal experts were operating at the scene following a report of a munition striking a vehicle near the border in the Galilee Panhandle. Police urged the public not to approach impact sites, not to touch debris or interception fragments and to allow emergency forces to carry out life-saving operations.