Houthi leader threatens to resume attacks on Israel if Gaza cease-fire collapses

Abdul-Malik al-Houthi , leader of the Iran-backed militia in Yemen , warned Tuesday that his group is prepared to launch attacks on Israel if it resumes military operations in Gaza and violates the cease-fire agreement.

“If the occupation escalates, we will stand with the Lebanese people,” al-Houthi said in an interview in Yemen. “We reaffirm our commitment to supporting the Palestinian people – militarily, politically and in public advocacy. We are ready for military intervention if Israel intensifies its aggression against Gaza.”

2 View gallery Abdul-Malik al-Houthi - leader of the Iran -backed militia ( Photo: Screenshot )

He added that “Israelis must understand that no matter how much they rely on the Americans, they will not achieve their goals if they choose escalation. The Israeli enemy is delaying the implementation of the second phase of the agreement. If they escalate, they will be met with determination and resilience from the Palestinian people.

The Houthis, backed by Iran, have launched more than 300 attacks on Israel since Hamas’ Oct. 7 assault, as well as disrupted maritime traffic in the Red Sea. About a month into the war, they claimed responsibility for hijacking the Galaxy Leader, a cargo ship they said was Israeli-linked, seizing its 22 crew members. Three weeks ago, the group announced their release – more than a year after their capture.

Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play : https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store : https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv

Positioning themselves as a frontline force “defending Gaza,” the Houthis insisted that the ship’s release was contingent on Hamas' approval, relaying this stance to mediators. Following the enforcement of the Gaza cease-fire, the group declared they would “limit” Red Sea attacks to vessels with Israeli ties.

2 View gallery San'a ( Photo: Mohammed Huwais/ AFP )

In the lead-up to the cease-fire and hostage deal, Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree softened his usual rhetoric. Instead of pledging continued military action until Israel lifts the blockade on Gaza, he vowed that the group “will not abandon Palestine or its just cause until every inch is liberated and the Israeli enemy is expelled.”

US declares Houthis a terrorist organization

Three weeks ago, the White House announced that former President Donald Trump had signed an executive order designating the Houthis as a foreign terrorist organization. The move reinstated severe U.S. sanctions that had been lifted by President Joe Biden’s administration in 2021.

Last year, the Biden administration reclassified the Houthis as a “Specially Designated Global Terrorist” group after the president condemned their attacks on commercial ships in the Red Sea. However, they were not placed back on the formal list of foreign terrorist organizations—until the latest White House decision.

The updated designation, which had been under review for months by Biden officials but was ultimately signed by Trump, imposes stricter penalties, including automatic sanctions on anyone providing support to the Houthis.