IDF strikes same Lebanese village twice within minutes, targets Hezbollah terrorist

The IDF carried out two strikes in the southern Lebanese village of Yater within roughly a quarter of an hour on Sunday, an unusual sequence in which both attacks were reported in the same location.
At 2:59 p.m., the IDF said it had struck a Hezbollah terrorist in Yater. Thirteen minutes later, it announced a second strike in the same village.
According to Lebanese reports, the first strike hit a vehicle, killing one person. Al Mayadeen reported that the target of the second drone strike was apparently a motorcycle and that several people were wounded. Hezbollah’s Al Manar network said the second strike was carried out about 300 meters from the first and that there were casualties at that scene as well.
The reports came amid ongoing IDF activity aimed at disrupting Hezbollah’s efforts to rebuild its military capabilities, ahead of a deadline set for the Lebanese government to disarm the terrorist organization.
On Friday, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio addressed the situation, saying the goal in Lebanon is to ensure that Hezbollah does not possess weapons that could threaten Israel. He said that if a strong government governs the country, Hezbollah would be disarmed, adding that the United States is doing everything it can to strengthen the Lebanese government.
Rubio said it is clear that no one wants Hezbollah to again threaten the region or operate as an Iranian proxy. He stressed that if Hezbollah threatens Israel, there will be no peace, and said Israel has made clear it will act to defend itself if it feels threatened by the group.