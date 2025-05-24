Ex-ambassador warns Europe encouraging terror by pushing Gaza ceasefire

Europe automatically takes the Palestinian side, according to former Israeli ambassador to the United States, Danny Ayalon.
“However, this time, they’re not just siding with the Palestinians — they’re siding with the Hamas terrorist organization without really looking at the entire picture,” he said.
Ayalon explained that Hamas is a terror group and a proxy of Iran that forcibly took control of the Gaza Strip from the Palestinian Authority in 2007. He said that by calling for an immediate Israeli ceasefire in Gaza, several European countries are doing themselves a disservice — because they’re encouraging terrorist organizations that have already acted violently in Europe and other parts of the world.
Watch the full interview: