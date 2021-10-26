Iran says cyberattack behind widespread disruption at gas stations

A cyberattack disrupted the sale of heavily subsidized gasoline in Iran on Tuesday, state media reported, causing long lines at gas stations across the country.

"The disruption at the refueling system of gas stations... in the past few hours, was caused by a cyberattack," state broadcaster IRIB said. Adding that "technical experts are fixing the problem," and that the refueling process should return to normal soon.

A worker leans against a gasoline pump that has been turned off, at a gas station in Tehran, Oct. 26, 2021 ( Photo: AP )

The disruptions came ahead of the second anniversary of a November 19 increase in fuel prices which led to widespread street protests in which hundreds were reported to have been killed by security forces.

The oil ministry said only sales with smart cards used for cheaper rationed gasoline were disrupted and clients could still buy fuel at higher rates, the ministry's news agency SHANA reported.

Videos posted on social media showed apparently-hacked street signs carrying messages such as "Khamenei, where is our gasoline?", in a reference to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei ( Photo: AFP )

In the past, Iran has been targeted by a series of cyberattacks such as one in July when the website of the transport ministry was taken down by what state media said was a "cyber disruption".