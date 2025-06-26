Campaign to expand Abraham Accords sparks backlash after al-Sharaa appears with Netanyahu

After nearly 21 months of multi-front warfare, calls—primarily from the United States—to expand the Abraham Accords are reemerging. President Donald Trump has publicly urged Syria’s President Ahmad al-Sharaa to join, and U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff said Wednesday that he expects “major announcements” soon.

But a new Israeli campaign promoting a “new regional order” has sparked backlash across the Arab world, particularly over al-Sharaa’s inclusion. The “Coalition for Regional Security,” which includes more than 100 Israeli officials, recently launched a billboard campaign promoting the idea of leveraging Israel’s recent military success in Iran to create a new Middle East.

2 View gallery The billboard promoting Abraham Accords expansion

The billboards, featuring the slogan “It's time for a new Middle East,” show Arab leaders including the kings of Bahrain and Morocco, the sultan of Oman, the leaders of the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Jordan, Lebanon, Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas—and, prominently, Syria’s Ahmad al-Sharaa. At the center of the image are Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The inclusion of al-Sharaa—whose country's ties with Israel remain deeply fraught—drew sharp reactions in the region. A Syrian Telegram channel condemned the appearance of Syria’s president “next to the Zionist enemy” in a normalization campaign. Iraq’s pro-Iranian Sabrin agency labeled al-Sharaa and Abbas “terrorists” featured in the normalization effort. Lebanese outlets linked the poster to Witkoff’s remarks, interpreting them as signals that Israel’s success against Iran could accelerate Arab states joining the Abraham Accords.

The original accords were signed in September 2020 at the White House by the U.S., Israel, the UAE and Bahrain, later joined by Morocco and Sudan. Talks with Saudi Arabia had progressed before the October 7 Hamas attack halted momentum. Last month, Trump reportedly met with Syria’s new president and encouraged him to join the framework.

Witkoff and the 'Abraham Accords train'

Arab media widely covered Witkoff’s remarks about pursuing a peace deal with Iran, stressing that the U.S. will not tolerate Iranian uranium enrichment. Saudi-owned Al-Hadath reported his statements, and Sky News Arabic ran a headline about Witkoff “redefining Iran’s red lines.”

2 View gallery Thomas Barrack, the U.S. envoy to Syria, in a meeting with Ahmad al-Sharaa ( Photo: AFP )

Meanwhile, Lebanon’s MTV quoted U.S. Ambassador to Turkey and acting Syria-Lebanon envoy Thomas Barrack, who reportedly told Lebanese officials that “the Abraham Accords train is moving fast—especially in Syria, which is open to solutions—and Lebanon should not be left behind.” Hezbollah-affiliated Al-Akhbar claimed Barrack expressed Washington’s desire to see “improved communication between Damascus and Tel Aviv,” hoping Lebanon would “learn from this, avoid conflicts, and secure international aid for economic recovery.”

'Israel hit the axis of evil—now it’s time for change'

Lian Pollak-David, co-founder of the Coalition for Regional Security, said: “This is our third round of billboard campaigns. Our message is that it’s time to translate Israel’s military achievements—especially the recent strike on Iran—into a bold diplomatic effort to unite the region’s moderate actors under the Abraham Accords.”

She argued that Israel’s victories provide the foundation for regional change. “Lebanon and Syria are undergoing dramatic shifts. Even Gaza could change if the Israeli government ends the war. Iran’s nuclear program was dealt a serious blow. Now is the time to build a political alliance,” she said.

Pollak-David emphasized that the path forward in Gaza and in resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict lies in a regional context. “Arab states want this. The most urgent step is to close the Gaza front, return the hostages, establish an internationally backed technocratic government for reconstruction, and demilitarize Gaza,” she said.

She also said Israel must express readiness for a gradual separation from the Palestinians, with regional support helping push necessary reforms in the Palestinian leadership. According to coalition-commissioned polling, more than 70% of Israelis support this path, including normalization with Saudi Arabia and a hostage deal.

“This campaign is also a signal to the Arab world that Israelis don’t want endless war. There’s unprecedented potential to make the Middle East thrive—and the public is ready,” she said.

On criticism of al-Sharaa’s inclusion in the billboard, she noted: “It’s legitimate to be skeptical. But so far, he seems to be making the right moves and saying the right things. There’s official confirmation that talks are happening—and we need to try.”

“Part of this campaign is to spark debate—who’s in, who’s out. The Iranians built a ring of fire around us. It’s time for the moderates to work together to choke off the extremists.”