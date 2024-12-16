Missile from Yemen intercepted over central Israel; 'Houthis will pay a heavy price'

Air raid sirens blared across central Israel Monday afternoon, stretching from the Shfela region to the Sharon area, as the Israeli Air Force intercepted a missile launched from Yemen. The alarms were triggered due to concerns over falling interceptor debris.
Following the alerts, operations at Ben Gurion Airport were temporarily halted, including all takeoffs and landings. Magen David Adom, Israel’s emergency medical service, reported no injuries or damage as of yet.
The missile launch coincided with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's testimony at the Tel Aviv District Court, which continued uninterrupted as the courtroom is located in a protected space. Netanyahu's scheduled court appearance on Tuesday has been canceled, citing "security matters."
This incident marks the latest in a series of escalating threats from Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels. Israeli officials are reportedly considering a stronger response to the Houthis, who have continued their hostile activities despite a cease-fire agreement in Lebanon with Hezbollah.
“The Houthis will pay a heavy price,” a senior Israeli official warned, suggesting the possibility of a more significant retaliatory strike than the last Israeli action against Yemen in September. The official acknowledged the challenges of striking Yemen, citing the logistical and operational complexities involved.
In recent weeks, Houthi drones have also targeted southern Israel. Last Thursday, air raid sirens were triggered near Eilat and Ashdod due to suspected drone incursions. An interceptor was launched near Eilat, while in Ashdod, the military pursued what was initially thought to be a drone entering from Gaza’s perimeter. The IDF later said the alarms may have been caused by a false detection.
Earlier this month, a drone launched from Yemen caused extensive damage when it exploded on a penthouse balcony in a 16th-floor apartment building in Yavne. The unmanned aerial vehicle approached from the Mediterranean, entered Israeli airspace near Sderot, and traveled northward toward Ashdod.
Despite being detected and targeted with electronic warfare measures, the drone evaded interception and ultimately exploded, causing significant property damage but no injuries.