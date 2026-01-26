Brazilian Senator Flávio Bolsonaro, a right-wing presidential candidate and son of jailed former president Jair Bolsonaro , is visiting Israel this week, where he made high-profile stops in the West Bank and Jerusalem.

As part of his trip, Bolsonaro toured the northern West Bank region of Samaria and prayed at the Western Wall in Jerusalem. In a video posted on X following his visit, he said, “To save Brazil, there is no possible path far from God.”

Brazilian presidential hopeful Flávio Bolsonaro visits West Bank, backs Israeli sovereignty ( Video: Roy Haddy )

The senator’s visit is part of an effort by Israeli settler leaders to build international support for the application of Israeli sovereignty over the West Bank. Bolsonaro was accompanied by his brother, Eduardo Bolsonaro, also a Brazilian lawmaker. The brothers also attended a major event against antisemitism organized by Diaspora Affairs Minister Amichai Chikli.

Yossi Dagan, head of the Samaria Regional Council, hosted the Bolsonaros on a tour that began at a strategic overlook known as “The Balcony of the State” in the settlement of Peduel, which offers views over the Tel Aviv metropolitan area. The group also visited the settlement of Barkan and other locations.

2 View gallery Brazilian Senator Flávio Bolsonaro, Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan and Brazilian lawmaker Eduardo Bolsonaro at ‘The Balcony of the State’ in the West Bank settlement of Peduel ( Photo: Roy Haddy )

“It is very moving to host two true and courageous leaders here in Samaria, the heartland of Israel, the land of the Bible,” Dagan said. “The residents of Samaria and all of Israel, especially those in Judea and Samaria, are in the midst of a difficult war against the barbarians of Hamas. We are fighting not just for our own security, but for global justice.”

Senator Bolsonaro expressed solidarity with the region’s residents, stating, “I want to express my full support for the people of Judea and Samaria for what they have endured. I give my full support to the people of Judea and Samaria.” According to settler officials, Bolsonaro pledged to return to Samaria as president if elected.

2 View gallery Brazilian presidential hopeful Flávio Bolsonaro visits the Western Wall in Jerusalem ( Photo: from X )