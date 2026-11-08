32-year-old man dies after being pulled from Tel Aviv jacuzzi

The emergency service received a call at 5:18 a.m. reporting that the man had been removed from the jacuzzi unconscious. MDA paramedics and emergency medical technicians found him without a pulse and not breathing.

The emergency service received a call at 5:18 a.m. reporting that the man had been removed from the jacuzzi unconscious. MDA paramedics and emergency medical technicians found him without a pulse and not breathing.

The emergency service received a call at 5:18 a.m. reporting that the man had been removed from the jacuzzi unconscious. MDA paramedics and emergency medical technicians found him without a pulse and not breathing.

Medical teams began resuscitation efforts, including chest compressions, ventilation and medication, but were unable to revive him and pronounced him dead at the scene.

Medical teams began resuscitation efforts, including chest compressions, ventilation and medication, but were unable to revive him and pronounced him dead at the scene.

Medical teams began resuscitation efforts, including chest compressions, ventilation and medication, but were unable to revive him and pronounced him dead at the scene.