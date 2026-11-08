32-year-old man dies after being pulled from Tel Aviv jacuzzi

A 32-year-old man died early Sunday after being pulled unconscious from a jacuzzi in Tel Aviv, Magen David Adom said.
The emergency service received a call at 5:18 a.m. reporting that the man had been removed from the jacuzzi unconscious. MDA paramedics and emergency medical technicians found him without a pulse and not breathing.
Medical teams began resuscitation efforts, including chest compressions, ventilation and medication, but were unable to revive him and pronounced him dead at the scene.
“When we arrived, we were led to the man, who had been in the jacuzzi and was unconscious, with no pulse and not breathing,” MDA medic Moshe Tobolsky said. “We began resuscitation efforts that included chest compressions, ventilation and medication, but unfortunately, in the end we had to pronounce him dead.”