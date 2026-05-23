Northern Israel unrest continues despite ‘ceasefire’, 11 alerts since Thursday

The situation referred to as

a “ceasefire” with Lebanon

is periodically extended and allows daily life in most parts of the country, but in the Galilee alarms over rocket fire and aerial infiltrations continue to sound, while IDF troops are still dealing with Hezbollah’s drone threat. As a result, even the

long Shavuot holiday weekend,

which under normal circumstances would bring tens of thousands of hikers to the

Galilee,