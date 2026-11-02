Israeli father of five killed in Turkey traffic accident, toddler son critically hurt

Ammar Najem, 41, a father of five from Nazareth, was killed Sunday after being struck by a vehicle during a family vacation in Turkey. His 18-month-old son was seriously injured.
Relatives said the tragedy occurred as Najem was crossing a crosswalk while holding his son. Both were struck by a passing vehicle, killing the father and leaving the toddler seriously injured. The boy was hospitalized in serious condition at a local hospital.
Family members told ynet: "Ammar traveled to Turkey with his parents, wife and children to enjoy spending quality time together as a family. But the vacation, which was supposed to be filled with joy and happy memories, ended in a terrible tragedy. He went on vacation and lost his life there."
The family added: "Ammar was known as a kindhearted, well-respected man who got along with everyone. He was loved by those around him, humble and always willing to help others and perform acts of kindness. His many good qualities made him respected and beloved by everyone who knew him."
The family is now appealing to the public for assistance in bringing Najem's body back from Turkey so they can lay him to rest in Israel, surrounded by his family and loved ones.