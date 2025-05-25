Soldier seriously injured in Gaza following altercation with fellow troop, IDF says

Military Police open investigation after Nahal Brigade soldier struck in the head with a weapon and a kettle; attacker suspended from combat duty

Elisha Ben Kimon|
A soldier from the Nahal Brigade’s 931st Battalion was seriously injured Saturday night in the northern Gaza Strip following a violent altercation with a fellow soldier, the IDF said on Sunday.
According to initial findings, the attacker struck the injured soldier in the head using both his weapon and a kettle during the confrontation. The wounded soldier was evacuated by helicopter to a hospital in Israel for medical treatment, and his family has been informed.
פעילות חטיבת הנח״ל ביהודה ושומרוןפעילות חטיבת הנח״ל ביהודה ושומרון
Nahal Brigade troops
(Photo: IDF)
The attacker has been suspended from combat duty. A Military Police investigation is underway, and the findings will be submitted to the Military Prosecutor’s Office for review.
In a statement, the Nahal Brigade described the incident as “serious and inconsistent with the values of the brigade and the IDF.”
