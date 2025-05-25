Soldier seriously injured in Gaza following altercation with fellow troop, IDF says

A soldier from the Nahal Brigade’s 931st Battalion was seriously injured Saturday night in the northern Gaza Strip following a violent altercation with a fellow soldier, the IDF said on Sunday.

A soldier from the Nahal Brigade’s 931st Battalion was seriously injured Saturday night in the northern Gaza Strip following a violent altercation with a fellow soldier, the IDF said on Sunday.

A soldier from the Nahal Brigade’s 931st Battalion was seriously injured Saturday night in the northern Gaza Strip following a violent altercation with a fellow soldier, the IDF said on Sunday.