Government's plan to facilitate the return of northern residents

Yossi Shelly, the director-general of the Prime Minister’s Office, is set to present a comprehensive plan for the return of northern residents to their homes, according to a report on Friday. The proposal is expected to be submitted for government approval at its upcoming meeting in Nahariya.

Under the plan, residents are scheduled to begin returning on February 1, incentivized by financial grants tailored to family size. For instance, an average family of two parents and four children would receive approximately 60,000 shekels, while couples without children could be eligible for grants of 20,000 to 25,000 shekels.

2 View gallery A ruined house in Metula ( Photo: Avihu Shapira )

Those returning later will receive reduced amounts, as the state will cover the cost of their temporary housing in hotels or rented apartments until their return.

The process will be gradual, to complete the return by the end of the academic year on July 1. The government will also assist in rebuilding and revitalizing affected communities. Residents whose homes were destroyed, such as in Metula and Nahariya, will receive additional financial aid beyond existing compensation funds. The state will finance housing for displaced residents until reconstruction or renovations are complete, with clear timelines established for the recovery process.

2 View gallery Yossi Shelly, the director-general of the Prime Minister’s Office

Initial assessments reveal extensive damage: over 500 homes were completely destroyed, and another 1,000 sustained varying levels of damage. Rebuilding costs are estimated at 1.5 billion shekels, with an additional 2 billion shekels required for renovations. The plan also calls for significant investment in restoring public infrastructure, including roads, parks, and fences.

The initiative aims to restore normalcy while providing fair and comprehensive support to affected residents. The one-time grants are calculated based on the date residents cease state-funded temporary accommodations and the number of children eligible for child allowances. Those not housed in hotels will still qualify for grants if eligible for daily return or relocation allowances.