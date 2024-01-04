Soldier of the Opera: IDF trooper wows friends in Gaza

Stas Davidov, who performs with the Israeli Opera, has been serving as a member of the IDF's reserves in Gaza, since the beginning of the war

Stas Davidov, who performs with the Israeli Opera, has been serving as a member of the IDF's reserves in Gaza, since the beginning of the war

During breaks between his operations, Davidov, a graduate of the Jerusalem Academy of Music and Dance, entertains his fellow soldiers by performing. About two months ago, at a military gathering center in the southern part of the country, Davidov amazed his friends with his singing abilities on stage, and in recent days, he showcased his talent even inside the Strip.

"It does them good," Davidov told Ynet."For some, it provides strength. I make a great effort to entertain and sing for my friends during the busy times in the field."

