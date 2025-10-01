Rocket fire at border communities before Yom Kippur, as IDF completes encirclement of Gaza city

The move marks a major milestone in the military’s effort to fully encircle Gaza City before advancing into Hamas strongholds. Around 2 p.m., sirens sounded in several Gaza border communities—including Kfar Aza, Nir Am range, Mefalsim and Sa’ad—while interceptions were seen in the skies above the area.
Announcing the corridor’s closure, Katz warned: “This is the last opportunity for Gaza residents who wish to move south, leaving Hamas terrorists isolated inside Gaza City against the full force of the IDF. Whoever remains in Gaza will be considered a terrorist or terror supporter.”
Amid the mass displacement from Gaza City southward, the municipality of Khan Younis reported that 80 percent of its area is inaccessible. Roughly 1 million displaced people and residents are now crammed into just 25 square kilometers—an estimated density of 40,000 per square kilometer, among the highest in the world. Officials also warned of damage to water, sewage and road infrastructure, creating severe environmental and public health risks.
UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini condemned the situation, saying: “On average, about 100 Palestinians are killed daily in Gaza as a result of fighting or gunfire at food distribution points. Many others are dying of hunger and lack of medical care. We warn that the steadily rising death toll is leading to dangerous indifference, and we call for continued documentation of crimes and for the voices of civilians’ suffering to be heard.”
The International Committee of the Red Cross also announced Wednesday that it has been forced to suspend operations in Gaza City and evacuate its staff due to the escalation in fighting. “The ICRC will continue to strive to provide support to residents of Gaza City whenever circumstances allow, from our fully operational offices in Deir al-Balah and Rafah,” the organization said.