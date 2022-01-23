Jewish settlers allegedly vandalize Palestinian cars in West Bank

A group of Jewish settlers allegedly vandalized Palestinian vehicles overnight Saturday in a West Bank village by spray-painting graffiti on cars and puncturing tires.

The Israeli police along with the IDF are preparing to enter the village of Kida in order to collect evidence from the vandalized vehicles.

Alleged Jewish hate crime in the Kida village

The perpetrators also spray-painted the words, "no more administrative orders" in what appears to be a protest against restraining orders and house arrests that are occasionally imposed on Israeli settlers with the approval of the IDF.

The directives, which the Israeli security forces are accounted for, are designed to fight the phenomenon of nationalist Jewish crime against Palestinians when law enforcement authorities can't obtain evidence against the perpetrators.

Alleged hate crimes in the Kida village

Over the years, dozens of restraining orders and house arrest warrants were issued. And while some are issued for a few months, others can last for a much longer period of time.

The Israeli Zionist legal aid organization Honenu usually represents the settlers in cases like these and they petition the courts against issuing the orders.

But in most cases, they fail to overturn them. The directives are signed by the IDF, however, they are issued on the basis of intelligence-gathering operations conducted by the nationalist crime division in the Shin Bet.

A car in a Palestinian village with punctured tires

The incident follows an alleged settler attack on Friday against Palestinian farmers and left-wing activists near Nablus, in which three people were wounded.

Some 30 activists from the group Rabbis for Human Rights arrived to bring agricultural equipment to the Palestinian farmers when a group of masked settlers appeared from a nearby illegal outpost and attacked them using sticks and stones, and set fire to a vehicle belonging to one of the farmers.