Katz approves new air force and navy commanders after standoff with IDF chief

Defense Minister Israel Katz said Wednesday he has approved the appointments of two senior officers to lead the military’s air and naval branches, ending weeks of delays tied to disputes within the top defense leadership.

Katz said he decided to approve the appointment of Brig. Gen. Omer Tischler as commander of the Israeli Air Force and Maj. Gen. Eyal Harel as commander of the Israeli Navy.

2 View gallery Maj. Gen. Eyal Harel, Brig. Gen. Omer Tischler ( Photo: IDF )

Katz said the decision followed a “comprehensive and thorough review” conducted at his request by Defense Establishment Comptroller Brig. Gen. (res.) Yair Volansky into Tischler’s conduct in connection with the Oct. 7 attack. The review went beyond investigations previously completed and published, and included meetings and interviews with numerous officers, as well as examination of original materials and recordings. After reviewing all the findings, Volansky recommended approving Tischler’s appointment, Katz said.

Regarding Harel, Katz said that following a review of an updated report ordered by IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir on Navy operations after publication of the so-called Turgeman report into the failures of Oct. 7, the comptroller found no systemic or personal deficiencies related to Harel that could affect his candidacy. Volansky recommended approving the appointment, and Katz accepted the recommendation, the minister said.

Katz added that what remains is completion of the inquiry into the Jericho Wall plan, a Hamas operational document of the Oct. 7 attack obtained by the IDF beforehand, which he described as vital. The investigation is being conducted by a team appointed by the chief of staff with the full involvement of the defense establishment comptroller and is intended to serve as the basis for future appointment decisions and for drawing systemic lessons regarding the IDF’s force buildup and capabilities.

The approvals come after months of public clashes between Katz and Zamir, including disagreements over senior military appointments. Katz has refused to approve Zamir’s nominee for the post of IDF attaché in Washington, Brig. Gen. Tal Politis, who is slated for promotion to major general, and has instead pushed for the appointment of his own military secretary, Brig. Gen. Guy Markizeno. Against that backdrop, Katz had also delayed approving the appointments of the Air Force and Navy commanders.

2 View gallery IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir and Defense Minister Israel Katz ( Photo: Defense Ministry )

Katz’s decision followed a public move by Zamir three days earlier that appeared to apply pressure on the defense minister. Speaking at a ceremony marking a change of leadership in the IDF’s Planning Directorate, Zamir said he hoped Harel would be appointed “very soon” as Navy commander. The ceremony marked the handover of the Planning Directorate from Harel to Maj. Gen. Hidai Zilberman.

Addressing Harel at the event, Zamir praised his operational experience, from his early service as a sailor through senior field command roles in the Navy, saying it equipped him with broad capabilities in force development, naval operations and strategic thinking.