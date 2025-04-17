America must call the shots on Iran, says top security expert

The Americans need to “put a knife to the throat of the Iranians” and make them understand that they have one choice if they want their regime to survive: to cease producing nuclear weapons, according to Jonathan Schanzer from the Foundation for Defense of Democracies.
He told ILTV that America should be calling the shots on how Iran is monitored for the development of nuclear weapons.
“That's the way this should work when you have the leverage that right now the United States has,” he said.
Watch the full interview: