Report: US threatens to cut intel, weapons to press Ukraine into peace deal

Washignton reportedly wants Ukraine to sign a ceasefire framework by next Thursday

Reuters|
Ukraine is facing greater pressure from Washington to agree to the framework of a U.S.-brokered peace deal with Russia than in previous negotiation efforts, including threats to cease provision of intelligence and weapons, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.
One of the sources, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that the U.S. wanted Ukraine to sign a framework of the deal by next Thursday.
(Photo: AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Ukraine and its European allies were coordinating closely to ensure his country's principled stances were taken into account in a peace plan.
Zelenskiy held a joint call with German, French and British leaders to discuss the U.S. plan for peace on Friday.
"We are working on the document prepared by the American side. This must be a plan that ensures a real and dignified peace," Zelenskiy wrote on X.
