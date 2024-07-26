Corporal Moti Rave killed in Gaza, IDF says

The IDF on Friday said 37-year-old Corporal Moti Rave a soldier in the reserves, from the West Bank settlement of Shani was killed in Gaza.

Since the start of the war 688 members of the military were killed. 328 of them since the ground incursion began.

2 View gallery Corporal Moti Rave ( Photo: IDF )

Rave was survived by his wife and two baby girls and will be buried in the settlement of Susya later on Friday.

"Moti was deployed to secure the settlements in the Hebron area but wanted to do more and volunteered to serve in Gaza," Eliram Azulai, the local council mayor said. "He was always willing to volunteer," he said.

Rave was raised in the settlements including in outposts and chose to build his home in the Hebron ar

2 View gallery IDF troops in Gaza ( Photo: IDF )

ea.