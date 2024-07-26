Corporal Moti Rave killed in Gaza, IDF says

 The 37-year-old reserve soldier from the West Bank settlement of Shani will be buried later on Friday; Since the start of the war 688 members of the military were killed. 328 of them since the ground incursion began

Elisha Ben Kimon |
The IDF on Friday said 37-year-old Corporal Moti Rave a soldier in the reserves, from the West Bank settlement of Shani was killed in Gaza.
Since the start of the war 688 members of the military were killed. 328 of them since the ground incursion began.
Corporal Moti Rave
(Photo: IDF)
Rave was survived by his wife and two baby girls and will be buried in the settlement of Susya later on Friday.
"Moti was deployed to secure the settlements in the Hebron area but wanted to do more and volunteered to serve in Gaza," Eliram Azulai, the local council mayor said. "He was always willing to volunteer," he said.
Rave was raised in the settlements including in outposts and chose to build his home in the Hebron ar
IDF troops in Gaza
(Photo: IDF)
He had completed a paramedic course and did not attend the graduation ceremony because of his reserve deployment. "He was happy, motivated and professional," course officials said. "We lost a significant volunteer and will name the course after him."
