Expert explains why phase II of hostage deal is almost certain under Trump

A second phase of a hostage-for-ceasefire deal, potentially securing the release of more of the 98 hostages still held in Gaza, is likely under U.S. President Donald Trump, according to Prof. Benny Miller, an international relations expert from the University of Haifa.
Speaking to ILTV on Monday, Miller explained that Qatar and Egypt are deeply concerned about Trump taking office, given their heavy reliance on U.S. security support. They fear Trump may penalize them if it appears they are not applying sufficient pressure on Hamas.
“It’s good that Trump is becoming the American President, because I think now the chances of deliberation of the hostages is much greater than it was before,” Miller said.
Watch the full interview: