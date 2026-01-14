Ran Gvili's mom is on her way to US: 'Do everything we can to torpedo Gaza phase  two before he is home'

The mother of Sergeant First Class Ran Gvili — the last Israeli still held in Gaza, now for 831 days — is on her way to the United States , according to her brother and Ran's uncle Ziv Tzioni. Talik Gvili will attend meetings in the U.S. to speak out against the Trump administration's plans to move ahead with the second phase of the Gaza reconstruction before he is returned to Israel.

“We will do everything we can, and I really mean everything we can, to torpedo Phase II before Ran is returned,” Tzioni told ynet in an interview on Wednesday.

Tzioni said news of the United States’ intention to advance to the next stage had sparked deep disappointment in the family. “We don’t yet know for certain that this will actually happen. We were promised by both Trump and the prime minister that Ran will be returned . Although they never said explicitly that they wouldn’t move to Phase II, I think once we move ahead the chance of bringing Ran back will be impossible. We are stressed about it.”

Tzioni said that his sister's trip was planned in advance, and that "she happens to already be on her way there. She has certain meetings in the U.S., some of them related to this issue. I don’t yet know exactly what will happen — but we will not give up.”

The family is awaiting a statement from Trump, according to Tzioni. “I think as a businessman and a businessman‑type leader, he can’t allow a commitment in one matter or contract to remain unfulfilled," he said. "For us, it’s a punch in the stomach. We are in turmoil right now. We hope it won’t happen.”

He added that Talik, as the family’s main liaison with the U.S. government, will try to establish contacts and clarify the situation. “As soon as she can, she will try to understand. Talk to Witkoff and Kushner — she has direct contact with them,” he said.

“We are now considering steps to demand an ultimatum from Hamas or Islamic Jihad — that if Ran is not returned within a week or a few days, other actions will be taken and we will pressure the government,” he said. He outlined possible measures: “Stopping humanitarian aid, returning to fighting. None of us want to return to fighting. For us, that is the last stage.”

According to U.S. media reports, the Trump administration is expected to announce on Wednesday progress toward Phase II of the plan for the Gaza Strip, and unveil the 15 members of the Palestinian committee that will manage it temporarily. Members of the “National Committee for Gaza Management” are technocrats who will be responsible for the daily administration of the Strip, including sanitation, infrastructure and education.

Meanwhile, the Hostages and Missing Persons Families Forum also addressed the expected shift to Phase II, saying it contradicts the agreement and comes while Gvili has not yet been returned to Israel. “We call on Netanyahu to uphold his promise, as he assured the family in private conversations, that he will not allow Phase II to proceed until Ran is returned,” the statement read.

“Moving to Phase II at this time, when efforts to bring back Ran have not yet been exhausted, is the loss of the most significant leverage and may be a sentence of permanent disappearance for Ran. Until Ran is home, the State of Israel cannot close its most bleeding wound and cannot begin the reconstruction and healing it so desperately needs. Phase II must not be implemented as long as Ran has not returned home.”

From the Tikvah Forum families, the message was clear: “The move to Phase II is a blatant violation of the agreement.” The forum called the reports “very disturbing and outrageous. It is inconceivable that the State of Israel would move to the next stage without Ran Gvili’s return. It is inconceivable that Hamas will continue to control the Strip, rearm itself and rebuild.”