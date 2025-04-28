Israel honors fallen soldiers and terror victims in Mount Herzl ceremony

President Herzog, Prime Minister Netanyahu and top officials to attend national Memorial Day ceremony on Mount Herzl, broadcast live on Ynetnews

Ynetnews|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
Fallen soldier
Mount Herzl
Memorial Day
Israel will hold its official state ceremony honoring the country’s fallen soldiers and victims of acts of terrorism on Wednesday, April 30, at 11 a.m., at the Mount Herzl Memorial Hall in Jerusalem. Ynetnews will broadcast the ceremony live with English overdubbing.
The event, a central part of Memorial Day commemorations, will be attended by President Isaac Herzog, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana, Supreme Court President Yitzhak Amit and Defense Minister Israel Katz, along with senior military and security officials.
2 View gallery
באמברגו 25.04 06:00 קברי חללים בהר הרצלבאמברגו 25.04 06:00 קברי חללים בהר הרצל
Mount Herzl Military Cemetery
(Photo: Defense Ministry)
2 View gallery
יום הזיכרון בהר הרצליום הזיכרון בהר הרצל
Mount Herzl
(Photo: REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun)
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play: https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store: https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv
The ceremony, held at the national military cemetery, marks the beginning of nationwide observances for the soldiers and security forces who fell defending the state. This year’s ceremony takes place as fighting continues in Gaza and 59 hostages remain in captivity.
<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Telegram >>
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""