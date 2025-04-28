Israel honors fallen soldiers and terror victims in Mount Herzl ceremony

Israel will hold its official state ceremony honoring the country’s fallen soldiers and victims of acts of terrorism on Wednesday, April 30, at 11 a.m., at the Mount Herzl Memorial Hall in Jerusalem. Ynetnews will broadcast the ceremony live with English overdubbing.
The event, a central part of Memorial Day commemorations, will be attended by President Isaac Herzog, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana, Supreme Court President Yitzhak Amit and Defense Minister Israel Katz, along with senior military and security officials.
The ceremony, held at the national military cemetery, marks the beginning of nationwide observances for the soldiers and security forces who fell defending the state. This year’s ceremony takes place as fighting continues in Gaza and 59 hostages remain in captivity.