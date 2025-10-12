Jared Armstrong says sports can bridge divides

Sports build bridges, says Jewish-Black professional basketball player Jared Armstrong — on and off the court.
Speaking on a recent episode of the ILTV Podcast, Armstrong said that “the common goal through sports” is teamwork, respect, and connection.
“Sports unite people from all around the globe,” he added. “If you look at basketball and soccer in Israel, all those people aren't from the country, but they come together and figure out a way to win.”
Watch previous ILTV Podcasts:
Armstrong has played in Israel for nearly four years and now lives in Ashkelon, close to the Gaza border. He described experiencing rocket fire firsthand and choosing to stay engaged with Israeli communities. After October 7, he brought his JAB Camp clinics to Israel, partnering with organizations to run five programs across the South, bringing together children to learn teamwork, resilience, and empathy.
He also spoke about his fight for Israeli citizenship and the pride of finally holding his passport, as well as his advocacy online since the war began.
For Armstrong, peace starts with difficult conversations and simple values: “Be a good person … be kind … help others.”
The physical activity of sports, he noted, brings health benefits too.
Watch the full interview: