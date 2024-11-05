Israeli worshipers gather in Shiloh to pray for a strong America

As America approaches its presidential election, the Benjamin Regional Council organized a special event in ancient Shiloh, bringing people together to pray for the United States.
The gathering included American immigrants who had cast their votes by absentee ballot, alongside native Israelis who value the close U.S.-Israel relationship. Organizers emphasized that a strong America is vital for a strong Israel, and that a resilient United States appreciates the importance of Israel’s biblical heartland in Judea and Samaria.
First published: 13:22, 11.05.24