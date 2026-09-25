A man in his 60s was killed Friday in a four-vehicle crash on Highway 90, south of the community of Masua in the Jordan Valley.

Two other men, in their 60s and 40s, were seriously injured, while a man in his 30s was moderately hurt. Two additional people sustained light injuries.

Man killed, three seriously hurt in Highway 90 crash

Magen David Adom teams treated the victims at the scene and evacuated the seriously and moderately injured by helicopter to Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital in Jerusalem.