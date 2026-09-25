Man killed, three seriously hurt in Highway 90 crash

A man in his 60s was killed Friday in a four-vehicle crash on Highway 90, south of the community of Masua in the Jordan Valley.
Two other men, in their 60s and 40s, were seriously injured, while a man in his 30s was moderately hurt. Two additional people sustained light injuries.
Magen David Adom teams treated the victims at the scene and evacuated the seriously and moderately injured by helicopter to Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital in Jerusalem.
Police opened an investigation into the circumstances of the crash and said Highway 90 was closed to traffic in both directions.