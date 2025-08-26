Israeli security forces find, disable projectile aimed at West Bank settlement

Controlled demolition followed report to local police about the object, reportedly aimed toward the Migdal Oz industrial area; further searches for evidence ongoing

Israeli police and military forces on Monday evening successfully neutralized a suspicious object resembling a missile near the Palestinian town of Beit Fajjar, authorities said.
The Etzion police station in central West Bank received a report about the object, reportedly aimed toward the Migdal Oz industrial area. Police officers, together with IDF personnel, conducted thorough searches of the area.
A police bomb disposal expert safely detonated the device in a controlled explosion. No injuries or damage were reported. The IDF later confirmed that the object was not armed with any explosives.
Officials said the alertness and professionalism of the officers prevented a potentially serious incident. Follow-up searches to collect debris and examine the site are scheduled to continue under the guidance of the bomb squad.
