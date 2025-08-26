Israeli security forces find, disable projectile aimed at West Bank settlement

Israeli police and military forces on Monday evening successfully neutralized a suspicious object resembling a missile near the Palestinian town of Beit Fajjar, authorities said.

The Etzion police station in central West Bank received a report about the object, reportedly aimed toward the Migdal Oz industrial area. Police officers, together with IDF personnel, conducted thorough searches of the area.

A police bomb disposal expert safely detonated the device in a controlled explosion. No injuries or damage were reported. The IDF later confirmed that the object was not armed with any explosives.