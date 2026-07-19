Influencers Andrew and Tristan Tate arrested by federal authorities in Miami

Influencers Andrew and Tristan Tate were taken into custody by federal authorities in Miami on Saturday, the U.S. Marshals Service said, as British prosecutors moved to extradite them on rape and sex trafficking charges. Brady McCarron, a spokesperson for the Marshals Service, told The Associated Press that details of the warrant remained under seal.

Hours after the arrests, Britain’s Crown Prosecution Service announced that it was seeking the brothers’ extradition from the United States.

Andrew and Tristan Tate ( Photo: AFP )

Prosecutors said the alleged offenses took place between July 2010 and August 2017. The pending UK case accuses the brothers of abusing women between 2012 and 2015 in an area north of London, where they were raised. Lawyers for the brothers have previously said they deny the allegations.

Andrew and Tristan Tate, who hold both U.S. and British citizenship, moved to Romania in 2016. Romanian authorities arrested them in 2022 over allegations that they were involved in schemes designed to lure women into sexual exploitation.

The brothers denied those accusations. That case did not advance because of legal and procedural problems. Both men are former professional kickboxers who later built large online followings, particularly among young men and teenage boys.

Their social media brand centers on displays of wealth, aggressive masculinity and views widely criticized as misogynistic.