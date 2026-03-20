French sailor reveals aircraft carrier location by logging jog on fitness app, report says

Crew member aboard nuclear-powered Charles de Gaulle posted 7.3 km run to public fitness app Strava, exposing vessel’s near real-time position as it sailed toward eastern Mediterranean amid war deployment

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A French Navy sailor may have inadvertently exposed the location of the aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle by uploading a fitness run to the public app Strava, according to a report by the French newspaper Le Monde.
The run took place on March 13, as the nuclear-powered carrier was sailing toward the eastern Mediterranean on a security mission ordered by President Emmanuel Macron following the outbreak of the war involving the United States, Israel and Iran.
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נושאת המטוסים הצרפתית שארל דה גולנושאת המטוסים הצרפתית שארל דה גול
Aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle
(Photo: TT News Agency/Johan Nilsson via Reuters)
According to data from the app, the sailor ran back and forth on the carrier’s deck for about 35 minutes, covering a distance of 7.3 kilometers. The activity was uploaded to a public Strava account, allowing observers to identify the ship’s position almost in real time.
While the deployment of the Charles de Gaulle was not classified, the report noted that the posting effectively revealed its precise location, raising concerns over operational security.
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: צרפת מלח צרפתי חיל הים רץ על סיפון נושאת המטוסים שארל דה גול וחשף את מיקומה באפליקציית הכושר Strava: צרפת מלח צרפתי חיל הים רץ על סיפון נושאת המטוסים שארל דה גול וחשף את מיקומה באפליקציית הכושר Strava
Le Monde has previously reported on similar incidents, demonstrating how publicly shared fitness data can expose sensitive movements, including those of security teams and even nuclear submarines.
The French military said the publication of the route on Strava “does not comply with current regulations,” adding that personnel are regularly reminded of such rules.
“The appropriate measures will be taken by commanders,” the military said.
The Charles de Gaulle is France’s only nuclear-powered aircraft carrier and the only such vessel outside the U.S. Navy.
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