How Israel plans to bring stranded overseas citizens amid Ben Gurion Airport closure

Transportation Minister Miri Regev announced Monday afternoon that the government is launching an operation called “Safe Return” to repatriate Israelis stranded overseas following the closure of Ben Gurion Airport .

Regev emphasized in a session with reporters that the return will be gradual. “We will not take the risk of allowing a plane to land and then, God forbid, facing an incident on the ground with more than 300 fatalities,” she said.

As reported on Sunday, the government instructed Israeli airlines not to allow passengers to depart the country in the event that rescue flights are launched to bring citizens back . The rationale, according to security officials, is the risk of attacks on aircraft and a desire to avoid large gatherings.

Shortly after Israel launched its strike on Iran between Thursday night and Friday morning, Israeli airspace was shut down, and all flights were canceled. As a result, more than 100,000 Israelis were left stranded abroad.

“We will carry out the return of Israeli citizens in a gradual, planned and coordinated manner with the Defense Ministry,” Regev said. “I understand the distress. We said this would take time—it won’t happen overnight.”

She added that no outbound flights for Israelis would be approved at this stage. “Those flying out of Israel now are people visiting—tourists, Birthright participants or diplomats,” she said.

Regev detailed the advance planning her ministry undertook ahead of the strike. “As soon as the sirens went off at 3 a.m., we evacuated all Israeli aircraft from the country. That was a smart and correct decision—otherwise, we wouldn’t have planes available to bring our people back.”

She said that Israeli flight crews were later flown to where the aircraft had been stationed abroad. “We currently have a full Israeli fleet capable of returning citizens home,” she said. “Here’s how it will work: Once the airlines receive landing slots from the Airports Authority, they’ll notify passengers when and where to return. A dedicated body will be established, composed of representatives from the Transportation Ministry, Foreign Ministry, Home Front Command, and the National Emergency Authority. A call center will soon be made available to the public. This body will prioritize emergency cases that the airlines are not equipped to handle.”

Shmuel Zakai, director of the Civil Aviation Authority, described the streamlined process awaiting returnees upon landing. “The goal is for the plane to arrive, park at one of the two farthest jet bridges, and for passengers to disembark as quickly as possible,” he said. “Customs and border checks will be expedited, we have enough biometric stations and will reinforce them with staff. The process will be very short—by the time passengers reach the arrivals hall, their luggage will already be waiting. There will be shuttles to vehicles, buses to specific destinations, and Israel Railways will assist as well. Our goal is to clear the airport as quickly as possible.”

On the question of compensation for those stuck abroad, Regev said: “We’ll present that to the finance minister. Obviously, the Tibi Law [regarding airline compensation] applies, and passengers are entitled to what the law provides. But I think the Finance Ministry needs to step in significantly here—these citizens were stranded due to an operation we couldn’t speak about publicly. I don’t want to go into detail now, but there will be a discussion with the Treasury.”

Regev also had a message for Israelis still abroad: “First of all, don’t panic,” she said. “You're overseas—try to enjoy yourselves. I know it’s not easy. We’ll sit down with the Finance Ministry and see how we can help.”

Zadok Reddker, head of the Shipping and Ports Authority, addressed the possibility of bringing citizens back by sea. “Yesterday, following a conversation between the minister and shipping executive Moshe Mano, it was agreed that a Mano Maritime ship would be dispatched to rescue Birthright participants, some diplomats, and other Israelis from Larnaca. That’s already underway and will continue as needed. In addition, several other vessels are involved in the effort to bring Israelis home. If all other efforts fall short, the Navy and Defense Ministry will step in with landing craft.”

Regev added, “There is an option to bring people back on landing craft. It's not a simple option. For now, the request is with the Defense Ministry. We’ll use that option only if we find we can’t expand the air corridor sufficiently to bring citizens home.”

Defense Ministry director: Rescue flights for military personnel already approved

Earlier on Monday, Defense Ministry Director General Amir Baram confirmed that his office had received the necessary approvals to operate flights for IDF personnel, ministry staff, and defense industry workers. Responding to a question from Ynet, Baram said that passenger prioritization for these flights would be determined by security needs.

“The Defense Ministry is responsible for bringing back all essential personnel for the IDF,” he said. “First and foremost are the front-line troops, then those providing support. After that come essential ministry employees and defense industry staff needed to maintain production, logistics, and supply lines.”

“There’s a long list—we have a coordinated plan with the Civil Aviation Authority. By law, we can requisition aircraft for such transfers. It’s already operationally coordinated with the IDF and is beginning to roll out. We’re compiling lists and prioritizing within both the ministry and the defense industries. The logistics and prioritization plans are ready, and the planes are prepped to take off.”

Baram added, “The Transportation Ministry is conducting a parallel effort for the tens of thousands of Israelis who traveled for tourism and now need to return. These are larger numbers, so it will be slower, but that process is underway as well. People need to be patient while we prioritize and scale up. We’re working on it—and it’s already happening.”

The IDF later clarified: “The responsibility for returning Israeli civilians home lies with the Transportation Ministry. The IDF will provide support as needed, based on requests from the ministry.”