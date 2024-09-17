'A nuclear-armed Iran is not an option that Israel can tolerate,' nuclear energy chief says

Atomic Energy Commission (AEC) Director General Moshe Edri said Tuesday that "a nuclear-armed Iran, equipped with delivery systems, is not an option that Israel, or the world, can, or should tolerate."
In his speech at the 68th General Conference of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in Vienna, Austria, Edri addressed the regional nuclear challenges facing Israel, with a focus on Iran and Syria, which, according to him, are not complying with their international obligations in this area.
"Iran continues to be the main source of regional instability and poses a threat to peace and security worldwide. This reality requires the full attention of the international community, now more than ever before. There is no doubt that Iran conducted a military nuclear program aimed to produce several nuclear weapon devices," Edri added.
"Iran continues to advance this program by gaining relevant technology and knowledge, along with fissile material in alarming amounts. Iran has been conducting covert nuclear activities in undeclared sites for many years. The Agency has found concrete evidence of these activities, including the use of undeclared nuclear material and equipment."
"Despite repeated resolutions by the Board of Governors, Iran has continuously failed to provide technically credible explanations regarding these activities and continues to deceive the Agency and the international community."
"As the Director General of the Israel Atomic Energy Commission, our national task is to guarantee the safety and security of our nuclear facilities that are openly targeted by Hamas, Hezbollah and Iran, even more so since October 7th. Israel continues to demonstrate its responsible behavior in this regard, and continues to take all necessary precautions to ensure that these facilities are operated according to the highest international safety and security standards to withstand these threats as required."