After weeks of silence, Iran’s Quds Force chief resurfaces with first message

The statement, published on day 21 of the conflict, marks the first communication linked to Qaani after he vanished from public view, prompting widespread rumors about his fate.

1 View gallery Esmail Qaani ( Photo: AFP )

However, the message, which was not accompanied by any video or verified public appearance, is unlikely to put those questions to rest.

“It has become clear to all that the resistance front possesses valuable capabilities,” Qaani wrote in a message addressed to leaders of the so-called “axis of resistance.” “The resistance front entered the war against America and Israel independently and on its own initiative, in defense of Iran, and has carried out effective operations so far, with more surprises to come.”

Qaani had not been seen or heard from since the outbreak of the war, and his name was notably absent from both official Iranian statements and Israeli reports on targeted killings of senior figures.

His disappearance had sparked intense speculation, including reports cited by The Telegraph suggesting he may have been placed under house arrest or even executed over suspicions of links to Israel.

The uncertainty surrounding Qaani deepened, given his history of repeatedly disappearing during major regional escalations, only to later reemerge.

He was initially believed to have been killed during the 12-day war in June 2025, before appearing alive at a public event in Tehran. A similar wave of rumors followed his disappearance in October 2024 after the killing of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, when reports claimed he had been killed, suffered a heart attack or was under internal investigation.

Despite resurfacing now through a written message, Qaani has still not appeared publicly.

In the statement, he also praised the “unity of the arenas” and claimed it posed a challenge to the United States and Israel, adding that “the ideology of the Islamic Revolution will continue under Mojtaba Khamenei.”

He further wrote that “the front of truth will grow stronger day by day and will continue to fight the enemies of Islam and humanity with greater force than before.”

Qaani, 68, has led the Quds Force since 2020, when he replaced Gen. Qassem Soleimani following his killing in a U.S. strike in Iraq.

Within Iran’s Revolutionary Guards, he has often been viewed as a less dominant figure than his predecessor. Still, he remains responsible for overseeing Iran’s external military and intelligence operations, including support for proxy groups across the region.