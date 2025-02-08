Israel strikes Hamas weapons depot in Syria, Hezbollah site in Lebanon

The Israeli Air Force carried out airstrikes on Saturday, targeting a Hamas weapons depot in Syria and a Hezbollah facility in Lebanon, the IDF said in a statement.

According to the military, the strike in Deir Ali, southern Syria, was conducted in coordination with Military Intelligence and Northern Command, and targeted weapons intended for terror attacks against Israeli forces. Syrian reports indicated that the attack struck the Tal al-Mana area, in the rural outskirts of Damascus.

Israeli strike on Tal al-Mana in the rural outskirts of Damascus

"Palestinian terrorist organizations, led by Hamas, are using Syrian territory to establish terror operations under Iranian guidance," the IDF said. "The Israeli military will continue striking Hamas wherever it attempts to entrench itself and will act against any terrorist buildup that threatens Israel's security."

In a separate strike, an Israeli aircraft targeted Hezbollah operatives in the Bekaa Valley, near the Syrian border, the IDF confirmed.

Lebanese media reported that the attack was carried out by a drone, with the state-run National News Agency reporting that six people were killed and two others wounded.

According to the IDF, the attack was carried out after the operatives were identified working at a site used for the production and storage of strategic weapons for the Iranian-backed group. The IDF said the activity at the facility violated existing understandings between Israel and Lebanon.