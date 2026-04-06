Fresh Iranian missile fire sends central Israel back to shelters

Repeated rounds of sirens sounded across central Israel on Monday as Iran launched fresh missile fire, sending residents back into shelters hours after an earlier cluster missile attack scattered submunitions across the Tel Aviv metropolitan area. Magen David Adom said teams scanned seven sites where no casualties were found.

The earlier strike left multiple impact sites, damaged homes and vehicles, wounded at least one person and sent rescue crews to 28 scenes.

Impact site in Lod ( Video: MDA )

Meanwhile, Drone alerts were also triggered in northern Israel after several drones entered from Lebanon, though no strikes were reported and the incident was later declared over. Separate alerts sounded in and near Eilat, where officials said a drone launched from Yemen was intercepted without causing injuries or damage.

Ramat Gan home damaged by Iranian cluster munition ( Video: from social media )

In Ramat Gan, a submunition struck a residential building, causing heavy damage. The Magen David Adom ambulance service said a 44-year-old man was moderately wounded by the blast and was taken to Sourasky Medical Center in Tel Aviv. His condition later improved in the hospital and was listed as light.

Elad Klein, commander of Magen David Adom's Dan region, said near one of the buildings hit in the city: “The instructions save lives. People in protected spaces are indeed protected. Aside from the destruction sites, we are not aware of trapped people or casualties. We searched the buildings and did everything that was required.”

A woman in her 50s fell into a roughly 4-meter-deep ditch while trying to reach shelter during a siren alert along a highway between Herzliya and Tel Aviv. Magen David Adom teams took her to Rabin Medical Center in Petah Tikva in moderate condition with injuries to her lower limbs.

6 View gallery Iranian cluster missile impact site in Petah Tikva ( Photo: from social media )

6 View gallery Petah Tikva ( Photo: from social media )

6 View gallery Ramat Gan ( Photo: Magen David Adom )

6 View gallery Ramat Gan ( Photo: Magen David Adom )

6 View gallery Ramat Gan ( Photo: Magen David Adom )

6 View gallery Bnei Brak

Firefighters said several people were rescued from the building’s shelter and that crews were working to extract another wounded person from the rubble, while also disconnecting gas and power lines to prevent a secondary explosion.