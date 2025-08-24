IDF strikes Yemeni presidential complex after confirming first Houthi use of outlawed cluster munitions

The IDF launched airstrikes on targets in Yemen on Sunday, shortly after confirming that a missile fired by Houthi rebels on Friday toward central Israel carried an internationally banned cluster warhead. The strike marks the first known use of such munitions by the Iran-backed Houthis against Israeli territory.
According to a preliminary investigation by the Israeli Air Force, the missile fired from Yemen on Friday evening carried a submunition warhead. The strike, which hit a house in the community of Ginaton in central Israel, caused no injuries. An 85-year-old woman inside the home was unharmed after taking shelter in a fortified room.
The IDF said that the missile “likely broke apart in midair” and that while several interception attempts were made, the failed intercept was not related to the missile’s unique characteristics. “Our upper-tier air defense systems are capable of intercepting such missiles, as they have in the past,” the military said.
Shortly after the investigation’s findings were made public, Israel began striking a series of targets in Yemen. According to Arab media reports, Israeli strikes hit missile bases in the area surrounding Yemen’s capital, Sanaa, as well as in the vicinity of the presidential palace. Hezbollah-linked outlet Al Mayadeen reported three airstrikes in southwestern Sanaa, while Reuters cited eyewitnesses saying missile bases were among the targets. A Yemeni TV station also claimed an Israeli strike targeted a previously bombed power station.
Israeli defense officials have told Ynet over the weekend that they were investigating whether the missile used contained cluster components, similar to those believed to have been used by Iran during the 12-day war in June. Cluster munitions disperse smaller explosives over a wide area and can pose long-term risks, especially if unexploded ordnance remains on the ground. During the war with Iran, the Home Front Command warned civilians to avoid touching suspicious objects and to call emergency services immediately.
Following the Friday strike, Houthi spokesperson Nasruddin Amer released a video, whose authenticity could not be independently verified, showing what he claimed was the missile breaking apart mid-flight. He said the footage refuted Israeli claims of a successful interception.
A Yemeni security source aligned with the internationally recognized government based in Aden also confirmed to Ynet that the missile was a cluster-type weapon launched by the Houthis from Saada province.
Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree later claimed responsibility for the attack, describing the weapon used as a hypersonic ballistic missile dubbed "Palestine 2,” and said it had been aimed at Ben Gurion Airport.
The missile alert was triggered at 8:59 p.m. local time Friday. Despite significant property damage, no casualties were reported. "We’re fine, it’s just material damage," said Ilana Hatoumi, the elderly resident of the hit home. Her daughter, Shira, credited their safety to quick action: “Thankfully, she heard the siren and got into the shelter. We were lucky.”