Argentine lawmaker condemns 'silence' over Hamas' treatment of Bibas children

Argentine lawmaker Sabrina Ajmechet on Thursday criticized human rights organizations for their lack of response to images showing Hamas and other terrorist groups staging a "ceremony" before transferring the bodies of four murdered hostages to Israel.
Photos from Gaza earlier in the day showed armed terrorists carrying coffins they claimed contained the remains of Kfir and Ariel Bibas—both Argentine citizens—before handing them over to Israeli authorities.
“‘Date of arrest: 07/10/2023’—this is what these evildoers wrote on the coffins,” Ajmechet, who chairs Argentina’s Human Rights Committee in the Chamber of Deputies, wrote on X. “This was not an arrest: they were kidnapped. They were torn from their homes and returned in coffins.”
Drawing a parallel to Argentina’s history of forced disappearances under military rule, Ajmechet condemned what she described as a double standard. “We are a country with a painful history, where babies were taken alive from their mothers—never to be heard from again. Human rights organizations have dedicated decades to these cases. And today, those same institutions and individuals are silent. Or worse—they defend the murderers of Kfir and Ariel, turning the attackers into victims.”
Ajmechet also questioned the broader public’s response. “I cannot understand the silence of most Argentines in the face of what is happening. I do not want to think it is because these babies were Jewish. I would like to understand why they remain silent in the face of such barbarism, such inhuman cruelty.”
Earlier Thursday, Argentine President Javier Milei announced a national day of mourning after Hamas confirmed the deaths of the Bibas mother and children. Milei also shared images of the Bibas family, emphasizing their Argentine citizenship.