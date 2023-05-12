Egypt presents Israel with new Gaza cease-fire outline as fighting drags on

IDF strikes Islamic Jihad targets across Gaza ( Video: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )





Egyptian mediators on Friday presented Israel with a new cease-fire proposal for fighting in Gaza.

<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter >>

Read More:

However, Israeli officials remain apprehensive about accepting the outline before Islamic Jihad signals it agrees to its details, and sent a message that "calm will be answered with calm."

5 View gallery Aftermath of Israeli airstrike in Beit Lahia, Gaza ( Photo: AP )

Meanwhile, the IDF continued to pound Islamic Jihad targets in the Gaza Strip Friday evening. The army stated that Israeli fighter jets have struck two more of the terrorist group’s operational command centers, which have been used by several of its operatives for planning and facilitating rocket fire toward Israeli population centers.

Earlier, fighter jets and other aircraft struck 15 rocket launchers and hidden launch sites from which recent launches toward Israeli territory were carried out.

IDF airstrike in Beit Hanoun, Gaza

According to the Palestinians, the attacks focused on Khan Younis and Deir al-Balah, as well as farmland in the northern part of the coastal enclave.

Warning sirens continued to ring out across communities in the Eshkol Regional Council near the Gaza border, as well as in the southern cities of Ashkelon and Netivot. The Iron Dome missile defense system was activated against incoming threats.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a situation assessment Friday evening and instructed the heads of the defense establishment to carry on with targeted assassinations of Islamic Jihad commanders and precision strikes on the terrorist group’s assets.

5 View gallery Rockets launched from Gaza toward Israel ( Photo: Reuters )

A senior Israeli official familiar with the discussion at the meetings told Ynet that the ongoing Operation Shield and Arrow has led to a “change in the equation” whereby Israel is no longer willing to make a distinction between rocket fire aimed at Gaza border towns and cities and the Tel Aviv metropolitan area or other cities.

According to the source, the cease-fire is being stalled to demonstrate to Gaza terrorist factions that Israel is committed to protecting all parts of its territory with the same force and convey a message to Hezbollah, Hamas, and other terrorist organizations about the intelligence capabilities of the Shin Bet and the IDF.

5 View gallery Senior Islamic Jihad operative killed by Israel since launch of Operation Shield and Arrow ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

"The targeted assassinations demonstrate tremendous intelligence capabilities. To eliminate [Islamic Jihad commanders] while they know they are being sought out demonstrates extremely high capabilities," the source said, adding that as far as the Israeli defense establishment is concerned “their homes, rocket production sites, and they themselves" are legitimate targets.

Earlier Thursday, Israel carried out the assassination of Iyad al-Hassani , Islamic Jihad’s operations chief and served as the head of the organization's military council, who was hiding in a safehouse west of Gaza City. His personal assistant Mohammed Abed al-A'al was also reportedly killed in the attack.

5 View gallery Iyad al-Hassani ( צילום: AFP PHOTO /Palestinian Islamic Jihad Group )

The source also said that the likelihood of Hamas joining the fighting is low, contradicting an earlier assessment that the Gaza-ruling faction might throw its hat in the ring as well.

“Hamas doesn't want to get involved in this; it has too much to lose. Hamas's disdain for Islamic Jihad is perhaps even greater than their hatred for us. They quite enjoy seeing them being pummeled," the source said.

5 View gallery Hassani's safehouse following Israeli strike ( Photo: EPA )

Meanwhile, the organizers of the protest movement against the government’s judicial reform drive announced the cancellation of the central rally planned for Saturday evening in Tel Aviv following the escalation.

"The protest organizers have been in close contact with the Israeli police and security officials in recent days, with the consideration before us being the preservation of the security of the protesters," the organizers said.